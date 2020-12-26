Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Raiders

There's little doubt about the two playmakers the Raiders will rely on to move the football on offense. Running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller both have had sensational seasons. Waller can take over a game, much like Kansas City's Travis Kelce. Last week, Waller didn't miss a beat with back up quarterback Marcus Mariota at the helm. Waller reeled in nine receptions for 150 yards, including a touchdown that kept the Raiders offense in the game versus the Chargers. Miami must find a way to slow down the Pro Bowl tight end, using multiple coverages and possibly double covering the 6'6 difference maker. That task should fall to safety Eric Rowe and rookie safety Brandon Jones, both have played well all season. The Dolphins defense will need to win on third down, where the Raiders are tied for second in the league, converting just under 50 percent of the time. One of the big reasons for their success on third down is the consistent running style of Jacobs. He's very good between the tackles, taking what daylight that's available on first and second down. If the front seven can control the line of scrimmage, it will apply more pressure for Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota to make plays from the pocket.