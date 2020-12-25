Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Raiders

Series Trend:

The Dolphins are winners of four of the last five games against the Raiders including a thrilling come-from-behind win in 2018 to propel those Dolphins to a 3-0 start. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant scored on a 52-yard pass from fellow wide receiver Albert Wilson to put Miami out in front. On the ensuing possession, cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Derek Carr in the end zone to preserve a four-point lead. Two plays later, Wilson caught a 74-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to put the game out of reach.

Raiders Scouting Report

Las Vegas Record: 7-7

Last Game: Lost 30-27 (OT) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Derek Carr is ninth in the NFL with a 102.0 passer rating and tight end Darren Waller is second among tight ends in receiving yards (967) and third in receiving touchdowns (8). Running back Josh Jacobs' 902 rushing yards are sixth-best in the NFL. As a result, the Raider offense ranks 11th in scoring and total offense. Defensively, they are led by defensive end Maxx Crosby; his six sacks lead the team.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: QB Marcus Mariota, LB Corey Littleton, LB Nick Kwiatkowski, WR Nelson Agholor, DE Carl Nassib, S Jeff Heath

First Round Draft Picks: WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama), CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State).

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley and defensive end Shaq Lawson are OUT Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, tight end Mike Gesicki and offensive guard Ereck Flowers are all QUESTIONABLE for the game.

Raiders:

Defense end Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Darryl Worley and safety Erik Harris are OUT.