Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Raiders

Dec 25, 2020 at 05:37 PM
Miami Dolphins (9-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

When: Saturday, December 26, 8:15 EDT

Where: Allegiant Stadium– Las Vegas, Nevada

Weather: Indoor Stadium

How to Watch

TV: NFL Network and WPLG-TV in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

Series Record: Raiders lead 20-18-1 (includes playoffs)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 12-9-1

At Oakland: Raiders lead 8-6

At Los Angeles: Tied 1-1

At London: Dolphins lead 1-0

At Las Vegas: First game played in Las Vegas between the Dolphins and Raiders

Last Meeting: 2018 at Miami; Dolphins 28, Raiders 20

Series Trend:

The Dolphins are winners of four of the last five games against the Raiders including a thrilling come-from-behind win in 2018 to propel those Dolphins to a 3-0 start. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant scored on a 52-yard pass from fellow wide receiver Albert Wilson to put Miami out in front. On the ensuing possession, cornerback Xavien Howard intercepted Derek Carr in the end zone to preserve a four-point lead. Two plays later, Wilson caught a 74-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill to put the game out of reach.

Raiders Scouting Report

Las Vegas Record: 7-7

Last Game: Lost 30-27 (OT) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Derek Carr is ninth in the NFL with a 102.0 passer rating and tight end Darren Waller is second among tight ends in receiving yards (967) and third in receiving touchdowns (8). Running back Josh Jacobs' 902 rushing yards are sixth-best in the NFL. As a result, the Raider offense ranks 11th in scoring and total offense. Defensively, they are led by defensive end Maxx Crosby; his six sacks lead the team.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: QB Marcus Mariota, LB Corey Littleton, LB Nick Kwiatkowski, WR Nelson Agholor, DE Carl Nassib, S Jeff Heath

First Round Draft Picks: WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama), CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State).

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley and defensive end Shaq Lawson are OUT Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, tight end Mike Gesicki and offensive guard Ereck Flowers are all QUESTIONABLE for the game.

Raiders:

Defense end Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Darryl Worley and safety Erik Harris are OUT.

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is QUESTIONABLE.

