Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys: Countdown to Kickoff

This season, the Dolphins and Cowboys have similar rankings in terms of both offense and defense. The Dolphins rank first in total offense (414.1), passing offense (274.4), and scoring offense (31.5). Defensively, the Dolphins rank fifth in total defense (293.4), fourth in rushing defense (90.4), and second in sacks (48).

The Cowboys rank top 10 in several offensive and defensive categories such as sixth in total offense (368.1) and passing offense (251.6), second in scoring offense (30.8) and third-down offense (48.5). While on defense, they rank sixth in total defense (294.3), fourth in passing defense (176.9), and fifth in scoring defense (18.9).

The Dolphins have scored 56 total touchdowns this season (26 receiving, 26 rushing) which leads the league in total scores. The Cowboys are tied for third in the league in total touchdowns with 48 (28 receiving, 13 rushing).

Defensively, both teams have shown their ability to force turnovers this season and provide pressure on the quarterback. Cowboys' cornerback DaRon Bland has recorded eight interceptions this season, five of which were returned for a pick-six, which is an NFL single-season record.

The Dolphins have returned four interceptions for six this season. The Dolphins have recorded a sack in every single game this season and are one sack shy of breaking a team record of total sacks in a season (49) which was set back in 2005, with three games remaining.

The Dolphins lead the league in quarterback hits with 110 and have three players with at least 7.5 sacks or more, Bradley Chubb (9.5), Christian Wilkins (8.0), and Zach Sieler (7.5). The only other NFL team to have three players with seven sacks or more this season is the Indianapolis Colts.