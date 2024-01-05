Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins and Bills game will determine some major playoff implications as the winner will take the AFC East and host a home playoff game. If the Dolphins lose, they will fall to the sixth seed and face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. If the Bills lose, they have many possible outcomes ranging from the sixth seed all the way to missing out on the playoffs entirely, depending on the results of other games.

So far this season, the Dolphins and Bills rank near the top in several rankings in terms of both offense and defense. The Dolphins rank first in total offense (409.2), passing offense (271.7) and scoring offense (30.1). Defensively, the Dolphins rank ninth in total defense (308.6), seventh in rushing defense (95.1) and tied for third in sacks (53).

The Bills rank top 10 and near the top in several offensive and defensive categories such as fifth in total offense (368.3), sixth in scoring offense (26.9), first in sacks allowed (21) and third-down offense (49%). While on defense, they rank 10th in total defense (309.2), seventh in passing defense (198.4), fourth in scoring defense (18.6), and tied for second in takeaways (28).

Both teams have efficiently run the ball throughout the season. Mostert (1,012) and Achane (744) have combined for 25 total rushing touchdowns (Mostert 18, Achane 7). Mostert averages 4.8 yards per carry, while Achane averages 8.0 yards per carry.