Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 9 after a win at home against the New England Patriots (31-17). The Dolphins are headed overseas to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CET at Deutsche Bank Park.
The Dolphins offense through Week 8 has been on a historic pace, totaling 3,626 yards, which is the third-most through eight games since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, and the most by any Dolphins team in history.
The offense leads the NFL in nearly every category, such as: Total Offense (453.3), Rushing Offense (151.8), Passing Offense (301.5), Scoring Offense (33.9), Yards Per Play (7.3), Yards Per Rush (5.9), Net Yards Per Pass Attempt (8.7), Red Zone Efficiency (74.2%), and Explosive Plays of 25+ Yards (28).
The offense is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the league in passing yards with 2,416 and tied the lead in passing touchdowns (18) with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Tagovailoa threw for 324 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins win over the Patriots last Sunday.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle both recorded over 100 yards and a touchdown last week. Waddle led the team with 121 yards and seven receptions and Hill had 112 yards on eight receptions. Hill eclipsed 1,000 yards, becoming the first receiver to do so in eight games during the Super Bowl era. Hill also leads the league in receiving touchdowns with eight.
The Dolphins are 6-2 for the first time since 2001 and are looking for a 7-2 start for the first time since 2000.
The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) are coming off a loss against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.
From start to finish, the Broncos took control of the game and never looked back. Before halftime, the Chiefs cut the lead to 14-9 off two field goals from kicker Harrison Butker.
After a scoreless third quarter, quarterback Russell Wilson would find wide receiver Courtland Sutton for a six-yard touchdown to give Denver a 21-9 lead. The Chiefs turned the ball over on downs the following drive. The Chiefs defense would force a three-and-out on the Broncos offense and get a chance to get back in the game.
Later that drive, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling was intercepted by safety Justin Simmons, setting the Broncos up with good field position that would end with a field goal by kicker Will Lutz, clinching a 24-9 Broncos win.
The Dolphins look to continue their momentum from last week with another win, while the Chiefs strive to get back in the win column.
This will be the second game ever played in Germany, and the first for either team. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks kicked off the Germany games in Munich.
The Dolphins have no strangers to the international scene, having played five regular-seaosn games in London, one in Toronto and several preseason games across the world.
While the Dolphins rank high in almost every offensive category, the Chiefs are not far behind in their own right. The Chiefs are ranked fourth in Total Offense (381.5) and third in Passing Offense (276.4). The Chiefs have allowed the least amount of sacks this season (10). The Dolphins have allowed just 12 sacks, tied for third-fewest in the league.
The Chiefs' defense is ranked fourth in Total Defense (287.8), second in Passing Defense (176.1), second in Scoring Defense (16.1), and tied for second in Sacks (28.0).
The Dolphins defense will need to limit the playmaking ability of the league's two-time MVP in Mahomes, and got some help with the return of All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey last week.
