Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 9 after a win at home against the New England Patriots (31-17). The Dolphins are headed overseas to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany as a part of the NFL International Series on Sunday, November 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CET at Deutsche Bank Park.

The Dolphins offense through Week 8 has been on a historic pace, totaling 3,626 yards, which is the third-most through eight games since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, and the most by any Dolphins team in history.

The offense leads the NFL in nearly every category, such as: Total Offense (453.3), Rushing Offense (151.8), Passing Offense (301.5), Scoring Offense (33.9), Yards Per Play (7.3), Yards Per Rush (5.9), Net Yards Per Pass Attempt (8.7), Red Zone Efficiency (74.2%), and Explosive Plays of 25+ Yards (28).

The offense is led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the league in passing yards with 2,416 and tied the lead in passing touchdowns (18) with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Tagovailoa threw for 324 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the Dolphins win over the Patriots last Sunday.