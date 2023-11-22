Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road this season. Miami has had success in road games against the Jets recently, winning eight of the last 13 meetings at MetLife Stadium. Overall, the Dolphins have won 11 of the past 14 meetings against the Jets.

The Dolphins offense continues to rank number one in several categories across the league including total offense (434.0), passing offense (291.0) and scoring offense (30.5). This week, they will face off against the Jets defense which ranks fifth against the pass (178.7).

Led by cornerback Sauce Gardner, the second year All-Pro and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year will be in coverage against the Dolphins wide outs. Safety Jordan Whitehead is tied for third in the league with four interceptions. The Jets defense is tied for eighth overall in takeaways this season with 16.