Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Countdown to Kickoff

Nov 22, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Leach_Hunter
Hunter Leach

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins (7-3) are coming off a win at home and head into Week 12 to face off against the New York Jets as part of the NFL's first Black Friday game on Prime Video on Friday, November 24 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

The Dolphins defense forced three interceptions in Week 11, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey recording two interceptions, including the game-winner. Miami linebacker Jaelan Phillips produced two sacks and secured his first career interception.

Offensively, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Raiders game marked Tagovailoa's fifth game this season with over 300 yards passing and two or more touchdowns.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league with 1,222 receiving yards and nine touchdowns after his 146-yard performance on Sunday. Hill has recorded over 100 yards in six games this season.

The New York Jets (4-6) are coming off a 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

From start to finish, the Bills controlled the game and never looked back. The Bills defense forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) and recorded five sacks.

The Bills scored 16 unanswered points until the Jets answered late in the second quarter off a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilson to running back Breece Hall. Following a failed two-point conversion, the Jets would trail at halftime, 16-6.

The Bills would continue their attack and score another 16 unanswered points for a Bills victory.

Entering Week 12, the Dolphins are looking to improve their record to 8-3 for the second straight season, a feat the Dolphins haven't accomplished since the 2000-01 season. While the Jets are looking to get back on track with a new quarterback.

Tim Boyle was announced as this week's starting quarterback following the Jets' loss to the Bills. Boyle will make his first start since Week 16 of 2021, when he was member of the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the road this season. Miami has had success in road games against the Jets recently, winning eight of the last 13 meetings at MetLife Stadium. Overall, the Dolphins have won 11 of the past 14 meetings against the Jets.

The Dolphins offense continues to rank number one in several categories across the league including total offense (434.0), passing offense (291.0) and scoring offense (30.5). This week, they will face off against the Jets defense which ranks fifth against the pass (178.7).

Led by cornerback Sauce Gardner, the second year All-Pro and last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year will be in coverage against the Dolphins wide outs. Safety Jordan Whitehead is tied for third in the league with four interceptions. The Jets defense is tied for eighth overall in takeaways this season with 16.

The last time the Dolphins and Jets met was during Week 18 of last season, when the Dolphins came away with an 11-6 win by way of a 50-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders with less than a minute remaining. The victory punched the Dolphins' ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check Miami Dolphins social 90 minutes before kickoff for inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.

Watch the game for free on Friday, November 24 at 3 p.m. ET on Prime Video or on CBS Miami in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. You can listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

