Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens: Countdown to Kickoff

Chubb's 1.5 sack performance made him the first Dolphin since Cameron Wake in 2017 to have double-digit sacks in a season. Chubb currently has 11 sacks with two games remaining.

Safety Brandon Jones has stepped up the previous two weeks with his ability to take the football, with two interceptions against the New York Jets in Week 15, and recovering a fumble on the goal line while having nine total tackles last week vs. Dallas.

On special teams, kicker Jason Sanders went five-for-five on field goals including the 29-yard game winner as time expired. Sanders made field goals from 57, 52, 54, 35 and the game-winner from 29 yards, earning him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. He became the first player in Dolphins history to make three 50-plus yard field goals in the same game.

The Baltimore Ravens (12-3) are coming off a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 33-19, on Monday Night Football.

The Ravens entered Week 16 as the number one seed in the AFC and atop the AFC North, and made a statement on Christmas night. Despite their first two possession ending in punt and safety, the Ravens defense would provide some help while the offense started to get going.

After two straight scoreless drives, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense would score on their next seven drives with three touchdowns and four field goals. Jackson would complete 23-of-35 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ravens defense caused problems for the 49ers offense and quarterback Brock Purdy throughout the entirety of the game. The Ravens produced four sacks and forced Purdy to throw four interceptions, three of which were in the first half.

Quarterback Sam Darnold would take over late in the fourth quarter replacing Purdy, while throwing an interception of his own adding to the total of five interceptions on the night for the Ravens defense. Safety Kyle Hamilton led the way with two interceptions and now has four this season.