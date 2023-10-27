Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 8 after a road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles (31-17). The Dolphins return home to face off against AFC East division rival, the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami remains first in the league in total offense (462.3), passing offense (300.0), rushing offense (162.3) and scoring offense (34.3). Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 8 leading the league in passing yards with 2,092 and is one of only three quarterbacks who have eclipsed 2,000 passing yards this season. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are the only other quarterbacks to have done so, while Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills went over 2,000 yards earlier this week in his game against Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football.

Miami running back Raheem Mostert entered the week fifth in the league in rushing yards with 474. Only Christian McCaffrey, Zach Moss, D'Andre Swift and Travis Etienne have more. Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns with nine.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league in both receiving yards (902) and touchdowns (7). Over the course of his career, Hill has surpassed 10,000 career scrimmage yards.