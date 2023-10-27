Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 8 after a road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles (31-17). The Dolphins return home to face off against AFC East division rival, the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami remains first in the league in total offense (462.3), passing offense (300.0), rushing offense (162.3) and scoring offense (34.3). Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered Week 8 leading the league in passing yards with 2,092 and is one of only three quarterbacks who have eclipsed 2,000 passing yards this season. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are the only other quarterbacks to have done so, while Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills went over 2,000 yards earlier this week in his game against Tampa Bay on Thursday Night Football.
Miami running back Raheem Mostert entered the week fifth in the league in rushing yards with 474. Only Christian McCaffrey, Zach Moss, D'Andre Swift and Travis Etienne have more. Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns with nine.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the league in both receiving yards (902) and touchdowns (7). Over the course of his career, Hill has surpassed 10,000 career scrimmage yards.
The Dolphins are now 5-2 and return home where they've won 15 of their last 17 contests. The team has recorded two losses in Miami since Nov. 7, 2021, marking the best 17-game stretch at Hard Rock Stadium since the venue opened in 1987.
The New England Patriots (2-5) are coming off a win against the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots got off to an early lead and headed into halftime up 13-3. Despite a quick and early touchdown from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen to running back James Cook, the Patriots offense kept the attack on, as they would score twice with a 49-yard field goal from kicker Chad Ryland and a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.
With less than half of the fourth quarter remaining, the Patriots led 22-10. However, the Bills would score on back-to-back drives, the first a 25-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs and the second a one-yard touchdown run from Josh Allen. The Bills would attempt and convert the two-point conversion to take the lead 25-22.
With the game on the line, Jones would lead the Patriots into Bills territory. With 12 seconds remaining, Jones found tight end Mike Gesicki in the back of the endzone for a one-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots the lead.
In a final effort, Allen's attempt to tie with five seconds left was thwarted after linebacker Mack Wilson forced a fumble that was recovered by defensive back Brenden Schooler, clinching a 29-25 Patriots win.
The Dolphins are looking for a win on Sunday, while the Patriots strive to maintain their momentum following last week's victory.
These two teams met earlier this season during Week 2 on Sunday Night Football, where the Dolphins came away with a 24-17 win. Mostert had a standout performance, rushing for 121 yards and two touchdowns. The defense recorded four sacks, two takeaways, and secured the win with a game-clinching fourth down stop.
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check Miami Dolphins social 90 minutes before kickoff for inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.
Watch the game live on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. on CBS, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.