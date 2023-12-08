Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (9-3) are coming off another road win, and head into Week 14 to face off against the Tennessee Titans on primetime Monday Night Football.
The game will kick off December 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins offense and defense delivered with performances on both sides of the ball during their 45-15 win over the Washington Commanders last week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 280 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tagovailoa currently sits third in the league in total passing yards (3,457) and is tied for second in passing touchdowns (24). He currently leads all players in 2024 Pro Bowl fan voting.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill tallied 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week, recording his eighth 100-yard game this season and his third in a row. Hill leads the league in receiving yards (1,481) and touchdowns (12).
Defensively, the Dolphins recorded three sacks and a pick-six courtesy of linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Since Week 5, the Dolphins lead the NFL in total defense (263.0), yards per play (4.4), and offensive points allowed (15.0).
The Dolphins are tied for third in sacks this season with 41 and rank second in quarterback hits with 90. Miami has recorded a sack in every game this season and currently holds a nine-game streak with multiple sacks, tied for the second-longest streak in team history and just one shy of the team record.
The Tennessee Titans (4-8) are coming off a loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-28.
The Titans had a back-and-forth battle with the Colts in a game that featured two blocked punts, one returned for a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion that led to a defensive two-point conversion off a returned interception from safety Amani Hooker.
Late into the fourth quarter, the Colts led 22-17. The Titans put together a six-minute, 75-yard drive that led to a touchdown off a three-yard pass from quarterback Will Levis to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. This tied the score at 25-25, however after a failed PAT attempt from kicker Nick Folk, the game remained tied, which sent the game into overtime.
The Titans would receive the ball first in overtime and drive down the field and convert a 46-yard field goal attempt from Folk to give the Titans the lead. The Colts would drive down the first quickly off 55-yard completion from quarterback Gardner Minshew to wide receiver Alec Pierce which put the Colts on the Titans four-yard line.
After an incomplete pass, Minshew found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone, clinching the win for the Colts, 31-28.
Entering Week 14, the Dolphins are looking to improve to 10-3 for the first time since 2000. A win would give Miami double-digits victories for the third time since 2008. The Titans are looking to get back on track and see if they can make a final run at the postseason.
Levis took over as Tennessee's starting quarterback during Week 8, a game where Levis threw four touchdowns for the win. Since being named the starter, Levis has thrown for 1,266 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Monday marks the first time the Dolphins have hosted Monday Night Football since 2017. In their last 19 home games, the Dolphins have posted a 17-2 record, marking the best stretch since Hard Rock Stadium opened back in 1987. The Dolphins are the only NFL team to win 17 of their last 19 home games and are one of two NFL teams that are still undefeated at home this season (Dallas).
The last time the Dolphins and Titans met was in 2021, where the Titans came away with a 34-3 win. Monday's Week 14 matchup will be the first time the Dolphins will host the Titans since the 2018 season-opener, which was the longest game in NFL history.
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check Miami Dolphins social 90 minutes before kickoff for inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.
Watch the game live on Monday, December 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes. The game will also air on WSFL-TV CW 39 in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. You can listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.