Miami Dolphins vs. Tennessee Titans: Countdown to Kickoff

The Tennessee Titans (4-8) are coming off a loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 31-28.

The Titans had a back-and-forth battle with the Colts in a game that featured two blocked punts, one returned for a touchdown and a failed two-point conversion that led to a defensive two-point conversion off a returned interception from safety Amani Hooker.

Late into the fourth quarter, the Colts led 22-17. The Titans put together a six-minute, 75-yard drive that led to a touchdown off a three-yard pass from quarterback Will Levis to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. This tied the score at 25-25, however after a failed PAT attempt from kicker Nick Folk, the game remained tied, which sent the game into overtime.

The Titans would receive the ball first in overtime and drive down the field and convert a 46-yard field goal attempt from Folk to give the Titans the lead. The Colts would drive down the first quickly off 55-yard completion from quarterback Gardner Minshew to wide receiver Alec Pierce which put the Colts on the Titans four-yard line.

After an incomplete pass, Minshew found wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the end zone, clinching the win for the Colts, 31-28.