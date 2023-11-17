Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Countdown to Kickoff

The Jets offense would answer the following drive with another Zuerlein field goal to cut the lead down to four. With less than two minutes remaining, quarterback Zach Wilson attempted to lead the Jets on a game-winning drive.

After getting into Raiders' territory Wilson's pass intended for Allen Lazard was intercepted by linebacker Robert Spillane, leading to a Raiders win.

Entering Week 11, the Dolphins are looking to improve to 7-3 for the second consecutive season, while the Raiders look to maintain their momentum under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Dolphins will return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since Week 8 against the New England Patriots. Since November 7, 2021, the Dolphins have won 16 of their last 18 at home, the best stretch at Hard Rock Stadium since the venue opened in 1987. The Dolphins join the Eagles and Cowboys as the only NFL teams that are unbeaten at home this season.

The Raiders are 2-0 under Pierce and are now .500 on the season.

The Dolphins will have their hands full with the Raiders' two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.