Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (6-3) return from the bye week and head into Week 11 to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins and Raiders will meet on Sunday, November 19 at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.
Following the bye, the Dolphins retain their league-leading performance by leading in seven offensive categories, including total offense (435.3), passing offense (287.4), scoring offense (31.7), yards per play (7.1), yards per rush (5.9), red zone efficiency (75.0) and explosive plays of 25+ yards (30). Miami also leads the NFL in points scored (285) and total yards (3,918).
On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins defense has put up their fair share of numbers to help keep opponents out of the end zone, ranking fourth in the league with quarterback hits (65) trailing only the Bills, Ravens and 49ers.
The Dolphins defense has also produced 29 sacks this season, which places Miami ninth in the NFL. The Dolphins have recorded a sack in every game this season and have currently tallied a six-game streak with multiple sacks.
During Week 9, the Dolphins defense held the Kansas City Chiefs offense to just 14 points and 267 total yards, the fewest the Chiefs have produced in a regular -season game since November 7, 2021. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was limited to 185 yards, the lowest he's produced since December 5, 2021.
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) are coming off a win on Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets, 16-12.
This game was a defensive battle, with neither team letting the other enter the end zone until late in the game. Entering the fourth quarter, the game was tied 9-9 with kickers, Greg Zuerlein and Daniel Carlson making three field goals each.
The Raiders would finally break the defensive battle off a seven-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell to rookie tight end Michael Mayer, giving the Raiders the lead, their first of the game.
The Jets offense would answer the following drive with another Zuerlein field goal to cut the lead down to four. With less than two minutes remaining, quarterback Zach Wilson attempted to lead the Jets on a game-winning drive.
After getting into Raiders' territory Wilson's pass intended for Allen Lazard was intercepted by linebacker Robert Spillane, leading to a Raiders win.
Entering Week 11, the Dolphins are looking to improve to 7-3 for the second consecutive season, while the Raiders look to maintain their momentum under interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
The Dolphins will return to Hard Rock Stadium for the first time since Week 8 against the New England Patriots. Since November 7, 2021, the Dolphins have won 16 of their last 18 at home, the best stretch at Hard Rock Stadium since the venue opened in 1987. The Dolphins join the Eagles and Cowboys as the only NFL teams that are unbeaten at home this season.
The Raiders are 2-0 under Pierce and are now .500 on the season.
The Dolphins will have their hands full with the Raiders' two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.
So far this season, the Dolphins have allowed just 15 sacks, which marks the third-fewest sacks allowed by any NFL team this season. Only the Chiefs and Bills have allowed less.
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime
Watch the game live on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 p.m. on CBS, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.