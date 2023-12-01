Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders: Countdown to Kickoff

Defensively, the Dolphins forced two turnovers and seven sacks. Five different Dolphins players tallied at least 4.0 sacks this season, the most in the NFL. Miami has recorded a sack in every game this season and is currently riding an eight-game streak with multiple sacks.

On the final play of the first half, quarterback Tim Boyle attempted a Hail Mary that was intercepted and returned for a 99-yards pick-six by safety Jevon Holland. This marked the third-longest interception return for a touchdown in Dolphins' history.

The Washington Commanders (4-8) are coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 45-10, on Thanksgiving.

The Commanders got off to a good start, keeping the game close and heading into halftime down 20-10. However, the Commanders would be shutout for the remainder of the game and gave up 31 unanswered points, leading to a 45-10 Cowboys win.

Entering Week 13, the Dolphins are looking to improve to 9-3, something the Dolphins haven't accomplished since 2001. The last time the Miami Dolphins tallied four straight winning seasons was during a seven-year run from 1997-2003. On the other hand, the Commanders are looking to get back on track with a win at home.