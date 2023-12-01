Presented by

Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders: Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 01, 2023 at 03:30 PM
The Miami Dolphins (8-3) are coming off a divisional road win and head into Week 13 to face off against the Washington Commanders live on FOX on Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField. 

The Dolphins maintain their impressive offensive performance through the air and on the ground. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (114) and Tyreek Hill (102) each eclipsed over 100 receiving yards in last week's win over the Jets. Hill still leads the league with 1,324 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. Hill has recorded over 100 yards in seven games this season, including the past two.

Running back Raheem Mostert rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts. Mostert is second in the league in rushing yards (785), trailing only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (939). Mostert leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 13, which is only three tie of the franchise record of 16 set by Ricky Williams in 2002.

Defensively, the Dolphins forced two turnovers and seven sacks. Five different Dolphins players tallied at least 4.0 sacks this season, the most in the NFL. Miami has recorded a sack in every game this season and is currently riding an eight-game streak with multiple sacks.

On the final play of the first half, quarterback Tim Boyle attempted a Hail Mary that was intercepted and returned for a 99-yards pick-six by safety Jevon Holland. This marked the third-longest interception return for a touchdown in Dolphins' history.

The Washington Commanders (4-8) are coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, 45-10, on Thanksgiving.

The Commanders got off to a good start, keeping the game close and heading into halftime down 20-10. However, the Commanders would be shutout for the remainder of the game and gave up 31 unanswered points, leading to a 45-10 Cowboys win.

Entering Week 13, the Dolphins are looking to improve to 9-3, something the Dolphins haven't accomplished since 2001. The last time the Miami Dolphins tallied four straight winning seasons was during a seven-year run from 1997-2003. On the other hand, the Commanders are looking to get back on track with a win at home.

Washington quarterback Sam Howell leads the league in passing yards with 3,339.

The Dolphins defense has continued to climb league rankings, with the team currently ranked seventh in total defense (305.2), sixth in rushing defense (92.8), and third in sacks (38.0).

The last time the Dolphins and Commanders met was back in 2019, where the Commanders came away with a 17-16 win after the Dolphins came up short on a two-point conversion at the end of the game. Sunday's Week 13 matchup will be the Dolphins first time back at FedExField since 2015.

Miami currently stands 3-3 in road games this season, with 2020 marking the last time the Dolphins won four regular season road games.

Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime and check Miami Dolphins social 90 minutes before kickoff for inactives. Also, remember to test your knowledge in this week's Dolphins Trivia.

Watch the game live on Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

