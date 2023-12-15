Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins (9-4) are looking to bounce back from a home loss and head into Week 15 to face off against AFC East division rival New York Jets. The game will kick off on Sunday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.
Despite their recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Dolphins offense continues to lead the league in total offense (423.6), passing offense (279.2), yards per rush (5.3), red zone efficiency (71.1) and explosive plays of 10+ yards (203).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the league in passing yards (3,697) and sits fourth in passing touchdowns with 24. Running back Raheem Mostert is second in the league in rushing yards (924), trailing only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (1,177).
Mostert recorded two rushing touchdowns last Monday, marking his fifth game of the season with multiple touchdowns. Mostert has 18 total touchdowns this season, tying wide receiver Mark Clayton (1984) for the franchise record for most touchdowns in a single season.
Defensively, the Dolphins rank ninth in total defense this season. The Dolphins' front ranks third in total sacks (42) and first in quarterback hits (98). The Dolphins' defense has also limited opposing teams to 3.8 yards per carry on the ground, ranking fifth in the league.
The defense has scored on interceptions in each of the past three games and four times overall this season. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler returned one last week off an interception from Titans quarterback Will Levis. In Week 13, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned one against the Washington Commanders, safety Jevon Holland took one back 99-yards against the Jets in Week 12, and linebacker Jerome Baker returned the first of the season in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The New York Jets (5-8) are coming off a win against the Houston Texans, 30-6.
The Jets and Texans started off with a scoreless first half that featured 11 punts and only 163 yards of total offense between both teams.
In the second half, the Jets started to roll, scoring on the first possession of the third quarter off a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Wilson to wide receiver Randall Cobb. From there, the Jets continued to play complementary football on both sides of the ball.
The Jets offense scored on six of their seven possessions in the second half. They were led by the returning Wilson, who completed 27-of-36 for 301 passing yards and two touchdowns, to close out a Jets win.
The defense limited Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud to 91 yards and zero touchdowns and held the Texans offense to 135 total yards. It was the lowest output of the season for a Texans offense that is ranked top 10 in the league.
Entering Week 15, the Dolphins are looking to get back on track, seeking their 10th win of the season to improve 10-4, a feat the Dolphins haven't done since 2000. The Jets are looking to maintain their momentum and get a win on the road in Miami.
So far this season, the Dolphins rank first in the league in total offense, while the Jets rank last in total offense.
The Dolphins have scored 53 total touchdowns this season (25 receiving, 24 rushing) which leads the league in total scores. The Jets have only 16 total touchdowns this season (nine receiving, four rushing) which is the lowest this season by any team.
On the other side of the ball, the Jets rank fifth in total defense. The Jets have limited opposing teams to six yards per pass attempt, which ranks second best in the league. Only the Baltimore Ravens allow less yards per attempt through the air (5.6). The Jets also rank eighth in scoring defense (19.8), limiting opponents on the scoreboard as well.
The last time the Dolphins and Jets met was during Week 12 on Black Friday, where the Dolphins came away with a 34-13 win at MetLife Stadium.
