Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Countdown to Kickoff

The defense limited Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud to 91 yards and zero touchdowns and held the Texans offense to 135 total yards. It was the lowest output of the season for a Texans offense that is ranked top 10 in the league.

Entering Week 15, the Dolphins are looking to get back on track, seeking their 10th win of the season to improve 10-4, a feat the Dolphins haven't done since 2000. The Jets are looking to maintain their momentum and get a win on the road in Miami.

So far this season, the Dolphins rank first in the league in total offense, while the Jets rank last in total offense.

The Dolphins have scored 53 total touchdowns this season (25 receiving, 24 rushing) which leads the league in total scores. The Jets have only 16 total touchdowns this season (nine receiving, four rushing) which is the lowest this season by any team.

On the other side of the ball, the Jets rank fifth in total defense. The Jets have limited opposing teams to six yards per pass attempt, which ranks second best in the league. Only the Baltimore Ravens allow less yards per attempt through the air (5.6). The Jets also rank eighth in scoring defense (19.8), limiting opponents on the scoreboard as well.

The last time the Dolphins and Jets met was during Week 12 on Black Friday, where the Dolphins came away with a 34-13 win at MetLife Stadium.