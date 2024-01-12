Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs: Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins and Chiefs have met three times in the playoffs, with Miami winning all three in 1971, 1990 and 1994. Miami has three road playoff wins in franchise history and only one since 1972. The Dolphins' last road postseason win was in 2000 at Seattle.

Entering the playoffs, the Dolphins and Chiefs have ranked amongst the top in both offense and defense throughout the regular season. The Dolphins finished first in total offense (401.3) this season, while the Chiefs finished ninth (351.3).

Defensively, the Dolphins finished 10th in total defense (318.3), while the Chiefs finished second (289.8). The Chiefs defense is fourth in passing defense (176.5) and second in scoring defense (17.3) and sacks (57).

These two teams last met in Week 9 in Frankfurt, Germany, during the NFL International Series. The Chiefs came away with the win, 21-14.

The Chiefs have won 10 of their last 12 home playoff games dating back to 2019. Led by two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs hope to continue their postseason success and claim their third Super Bowl win in the past five years.

The Chiefs offense has struggled protecting the ball recently. Mahomes finished the season with a single-season high 14 interceptions and three lost fumbles.

In the final six games of the regular season, the Dolphins had a +7 turnover margin, which is tied for second in the league during that span.