Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles: Countdown to Kickoff

Entering Week 7, the Dolphins seek to continue their impressive start and improve to 6-1 for the first time since 1999, while the Eagles are looking to get back on track with a win at home. So far this season, the Dolphins are ranked first in the league in total offense (498.7), passing offense (316.8), rushing offense (181.8) and scoring offense (37.1). The Dolphins have produced 30 total touchdowns (15 passing, 15 rushing), the most in the league, with the next closest being the 49ers with 22.

The Eagles have a productive offense of their own, ranking second in total offense (395.0) and rushing offense (150.0) and ranking first in third down conversions (50.6). The Eagles' defense is second in the league against the run, allowing just 65.8 rushing yards per game.

The Dolphins have a total of 21 sacks while the Eagles have 20, both ranking in the top five of the league.

The last time the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles met was in 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins came away with a 37-31 win.