Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles: Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 7 after another win at home against the Carolina Panthers (42-21). The Dolphins will be on the road for a primetime Sunday Night Football showdown at Philadelphia on October 22 at 8:20 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.
Miami's offense has kept it rolling with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completing 21-of-31 for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Week 6. Tagovailoa currently leads all quarterbacks in passing with 1,876 yards, has the highest yards per attempt amongst starters (9.5), and is tied for first in passing touchdowns with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (14).
The Dolphins ground game continues to be led by running back Raheem Mostert. Last week, Mostert produced 115 yards on seven carries for an average of 6.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns. Mostert was awarded AFC Offensive Player of the Week and FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors for his Week 6 performance.
Tyreek Hill's need for speed continued with 163 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Hill currently leads all receivers across the league with 814 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
The Dolphins are 5-1 for the first time since 2002, and are tied with the Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, and 49ers for the best record in the league.
The Philadelphia Eagles (5-1) are coming off a loss to the New York Jets.
The Eagles entered their matchup last week as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL, following the 49ers loss to the Browns. With an early 14-3 lead in the second quarter, the Eagles defense limited the Jets from gaining any ground.
The Jets offense was limited to three field goals in the first half, resulting in a 14-9 halftime lead for Philadelphia. During the second half, both defenses would do their best at limiting their opponents from getting in scoring range. Late in the third quarter, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein closed the gap to within two off a 38-yard field goal, his fourth field goal of the game.
Following the two-minute warning, Hurts had his pass intended for tight end Dallas Goedert intercepted by safety Tony Adams, and returned for 45 yards, which set the Jets up in prime scoring position.
The Jets offense would score on the next play, courtesy of an eight-yard touchdown run by running back Breece Hall. With the game on the line, the Jets defense would force a turnover on downs and an eventual 20-14 Eagles defeat.
Entering Week 7, the Dolphins seek to continue their impressive start and improve to 6-1 for the first time since 1999, while the Eagles are looking to get back on track with a win at home. So far this season, the Dolphins are ranked first in the league in total offense (498.7), passing offense (316.8), rushing offense (181.8) and scoring offense (37.1). The Dolphins have produced 30 total touchdowns (15 passing, 15 rushing), the most in the league, with the next closest being the 49ers with 22.
The Eagles have a productive offense of their own, ranking second in total offense (395.0) and rushing offense (150.0) and ranking first in third down conversions (50.6). The Eagles' defense is second in the league against the run, allowing just 65.8 rushing yards per game.
The Dolphins have a total of 21 sacks while the Eagles have 20, both ranking in the top five of the league.
The last time the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles met was in 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins came away with a 37-31 win.
The upcoming Week 7 matchup marks the 32nd Sunday Night Football game in Dolphins franchise history. The Dolphins have gone 21-10 in their previous 31 appearances, tallying the best winning percentage (.677) across the league in Sunday Night Football showdowns.
Make sure to check out the Injury Report and see the status of the players ahead of gametime
Watch the game live on Sunday, October 22 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, listen on the Dolphins Radio Network and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.