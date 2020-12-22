Top News: Angry Runs, Unsung Fins and Howard Gets His Due

Shaheen's nomination didn't bring The Scepter back to South Florida, but the nomination fulfilled a season-long goal for the Miami tight ends.

"That's something we've talked about all season, trying to get on that," Smythe said. "(Dolphins Tight Ends Coach) George Godsey has talked about that segment since training camp."

Unsung Tight Ends

Bringing attention to a position that's more steak than sizzle is a welcomed sight from the bird's eye view, but the thankless work of Smythe and Shaheen does not go unnoticed inside the Dolphins' building.

"(Smythe) does a lot of things for us," Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey said. "He can play multiple positions, he's very intelligent, he's a tough guy … I feel like he's very valuable to us as a football team, as an offense. He plays special teams. I'm glad he's on our side."

While Smythe registered a career-high 40 receiving yards in the game and Shaheen chipped in with 15 from his rumblin', bumblin' charge that would get Chris Berman out of his chair, it was the thankless work of those two that helped produced the biggest rushing total of the season for Miami.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins rushed the football off right or left end a combined eight times in the game Sunday for an average of 9.4 yards per clip. The 75 rushing yards on outside runs accounted for 30 percent of the 250 total yards on the ground including jaunts of 31, 24, 14, and 13 yards; runs that don't happen without exceptional blocking from the tight ends and receivers.

"You seldom have a long run without those guys blocking," Gailey said. "That's something we've been working on and trying to get better at each week is how we can control those guys in the secondary, how we can affect them and get them blocked. They're getting better every week. It wasn't just yesterday. I thought they've been getting better each week doing that. So we've got to continue that."

More Unsung Dolphins

The bell cow for the rushing performance was Salvon Ahmed, a player who wasn't on the roster at the start of training camp. The Dolphins rookie running back didn't make his NFL debut until Week 9 after going undrafted at out the University of Washington. He would join Miami in late-August after being placed on waivers by the 49ers.