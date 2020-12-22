Xavien Howard Named 2021 Pro Bowl Starter

Howard's latest interception, a one-handed, Odell Beckham-style snag in front of Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, was perhaps his best. Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid certainly thought so.

"He's playing as well as any corner in the National Football League," Reid said. "That catch he made was phenomenal. If you underthrow it an inch … he can go up and do what he did."

Howard continues to amaze his teammates with his propensity for taking the football away.

"It's funny, you can't see my facial expression in the helmet but I'm like, 'this freaking guy again?'" Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones said with a laugh. "It's really cool to be on the other side … Hopefully we can keep this going and get the wins, but the kid is definitely on a roll."