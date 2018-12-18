Top News: Xavien Howard Headed To The Pro Bowl

Throwback time: The Dolphins’ throwback uniforms, which have gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews, will be back for one more game this season. Dolphins Vice Chairman/President/CEO Tom Garfinkel announced on Twitter on Tuesday that the Dolphins again will wear the retro uniforms for the home finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Dolphins wore the throwback uniforms against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 2 and against the New England Patriots the following week, and won both games. The initial plan was for the Dolphins to wear all-aqua uniforms against Jacksonville. The only change from the Buffalo and New England games will be the end zones, which Garfinkel described as “new (old) end zones.”