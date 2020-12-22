The Blitz: Ford's Return to the Fins

They Said It

Isaiah Ford is in his second stint with the Dolphins after being traded to New England earlier this season. Sunday, he played a career-high 54 snaps in Miami's victory over his former team.

Ford discussed coming back to Miami and his approach to returning back to the Dolphins just over a month after the trade.

"It's been a little bit of an adventure to say the least, but the thing that I've tried to do throughout the entire thing was just to control what I can control and focus on getting a little bit better each day, whether I was in Miami or I was in Foxborough," Ford said. "So just trying to work on my craft and get better and learn as much as I can, and I'm just happy to be back now."

"I would say I'm just extremely grateful that this organization would allow me to come back," he continued. "I think that speaks on how I've tried to carry myself on and off the field and how I've worked on and off the field as well, so I've always tried to be as good a teammate as I can and always worked extremely hard as I could and tried to learn and soak up as much knowledge and information as I could."

Ford caught three passes for 18 yards in his first game back in Miami.

Around the Beat

Peter King's Week 15 Football Morning in America column detailed the circuitous path of Dolphins wide receiver Isaiah Ford to this juncture of the season.

On day three of the 2017 NFL Draft, midway through the seventh round, Miami used the 237th overall pick to pick Virginia Tech wideout Isaiah Ford.

On day three of the 2021 NFL Draft, Miami is scheduled to use New England's seventh-round pick, the pick it acquired to loan its 2017 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for three weeks and zero plays.