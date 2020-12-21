Inside the Numbers | Dolphins 22 Patriots 12

Every Monday, we'll go inside the numbers from the previous game. We'll take a look at the snap counts, cumulative team stats for the season and advanced metrics from a variety of analytics sites such as Pro Football Focus, NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Reference.

Dolphins-Patriots

(These statistical rankings do not include the Week 15 Monday Night Football game between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh).

Sunday's 22-12 victory over the Patriots provides a lot of "for the first time since…" statistics. The 250 yards on the ground for Miami were the most since 2016 (261 in Week 16 at Buffalo) and were the most allowed by a Patriots defense since 2013.

Running back Salvon Ahmed is the first Dolphins running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark since the 2018 season. His 122 yards were the most by an undrafted rookie in franchise history. The Dolphins' 250 rushing yards were the 22nd-most in franchise history.

For Miami, the nine wins marks the 31st winning season for the franchise. The Dolphins have won eight of their past 10 games and nine of their past 12. It's the 25th win in the last 40 games at Hard Rock Stadium dating back to the 2016 addition of the canopy.

The Dolphins defense kept New England out of the end zone in the win. It was the third time this season an opposing offense failed to find paydirt against the Dolphins defense; only the Saints and Dolphins have had three games this season without a touchdown allowed.