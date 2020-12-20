Dolphins Pummel Patriots with 250 Rushing Yards, Win 22-12

"Execution, execution, execution, execution, execution," Dolphins Head Coach Flores said of the keys for the running game. "Chan (Gailey) did a great job throughout the week, really the entire offensive staff, Chan and Steve Marshall, Eric Studesville, George Godsey, the entire staff, Robby brown," Flores said. "Salvon ran hard, Matt ran hard, Patrick Laird ran hard. We executed. The offensive line blocked well and the receivers blocked well."

"I appreciate the o-line. They keep me going," Ahmed said. "They get push down the field and all I have to do is follow those big dudes. Getting a 'dub' isn't possible without the offensive line so shoutout to those guys.

Matt Breida also had a personal season-high with 86 yards. Patrick Laird added 20 yards on the ground, including a critical 12-yard gallop to extend a Miami drive. On third-and-8 from the New England 34-yard-line late in the third quarter, Laird took a shotgun snap up the middle to keep the Dolphins offense on the field.

The Dolphins ran for a season-high 250 yards in the victory, nearly doubling the previous high of 131 in the Week 3 win over Jacksonville. It was the team's most in a game since Dec. 24, 2016 at Buffalo (261).

Trailing 6-0 after the intermission, Miami marched 72 yards on the opening drive of the third quarter for a go-ahead touchdown. The drive was capped by a one-yard plunge from Ahmed.

Just two plays from scrimmage later, Miami extended its streak of consecutive games with a takeaway to 20 straight, the NFL's longest active streak.

Cornerback Xavien Howard forced it free with linebacker Elandon Roberts falling on the ball to set the Dolphins up in Patriots territory. For Howard, it's his first forced fumble of the season to go along with his league-leading nine interceptions.

It was the second Patriots fumble of the game, both involving Howard. Late in the first half, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton scrambled on a third-down play on the fringe of the red zone. Rookie safety Brandon Jones went head-to-head with the imposing 250-pound quarterback, preventing him from reaching the sticks and knocking the football free in the process.

Howard scooped up the loose ball and returned it 86 yards for a touchdown, but the play was overturned when replay showed the football in contact with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins while his foot was on the white sideline.

"I felt for him on that. I did my best but when you get 310 pounds full speed, it's kind of hard to stop and jump out of the way," Wilkins said with a laugh.

New England finished the game with just 12 points as the Dolphins' No. 2 ranked scoring defense improved upon the 18.8 points per game allowed entering play.