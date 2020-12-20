Dolphins, Ahmed Hit Season-Highs in Rushing Yards in Win Over Patriots

On a day where Miami needed a big performance from the rushing game, they got it from an undrafted rookie. Running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for a career-high 122 yards and became the first Dolphin this season to top the century mark.

The 122 rushing yards from Ahmed was the second-most by a Dolphins rookie in the past 15 seasons. Kalen Ballage rushed for 123 yards in Week 15 of the 2018 season against Minnesota.

"I appreciate the o-line. They keep me going," Ahmed said. "They get push down the field and all I have to do is follow those big dudes. Getting a 'dub' isn't possible without the offensive line so shoutout to those guys.