Top News: Most from the Least and Best from the Best

Matt Breida averaged 7.2 yards a clip with 86 rushing yards on 12 carries. Patrick Laird chipped in with 20 yards on two carries including a pivotal 12-yard run on third-and-8 late in the third quarter. The run extended a drive that would result in the aforementioned Tagovailoa touchdown scramble, which gave Miami a lead they would not relinquish.

Head Coach Brian Flores says that was perhaps his favorite play of the entire game.

"I think it's honestly one of my favorite plays in the game," Flores said. "They play some multiple fronts there. Let's call it dime, 7- and 8-DB packages. Chan (Gailey) felt like there was an opportunity to stick a run in there and we got it. We blocked it up well. (Michael) Deiter came around and pulled on the safety, who was in a linebacker-kind-of-position. Laird made a real good run and picked up a first down there. I thought it was a really, really nice call by Chan."

"I think everyone stepped up and did their job really well," center Ted Karras said. "As an o-line, we had a hat on a hat and got to the second level. Our backs had great vision and hit the hole fast, and then our tight ends Adam and Durham had some key blocks that sprung us to some big gains. We've been working on that for a long time and it felt good to get a bunch of yards on the ground."

It was rookie running back Salvon Ahmed who led the day with a season-high 122 yards on the ground. Ahmed, an undrafted rookie out of the University of Washington, joined Miami on August 26 after being claimed off waivers from San Francisco. He got his first call up to the active roster from the practice squad on October 9.

Ahmed serves as a microcosm of the Dolphins' ability to find production in all forms of player acquisitions. Four of Miami's top five players in yards-from-scrimmage this season were unavailable Sunday. The 208 rushing yards from Ahmed and Breida came from a waiver wire claim and the trade of a fifth-round draft to the 49ers this offseason.

The tight end production that Baldinger broke down in the earlier video helped spring Dolphins backs to the tune of 75 rushing yards on eight attempts combined off the left or right end, per PFF. Smythe also produced a career-high 40 receiving yards while Shaheen added 15 yards through the air. The pair equates to a fourth-round draft choice in 2018 and a conditional draft pick trade this summer with the Chicago Bears.