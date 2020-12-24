Top News: Dolphins Raiders Temperature Check

"I think as an o-line, we had a hat on a hat and got to the second level, and our backs had great vision and hit the hole fast," center Ted Karras said. "Our tight ends – Adam (Shaheen) and Durham (Smythe) – really had some key blocks that sprung us to some big gains. We've been working on that for a long time. It felt really good to get a bunch of yards on the ground and continue our push here in late December."

As Karras mentioned, Miami's two tight ends helped move bodies out of gaps and create consistent lanes off the edge. Last Sunday, the Dolphins carried the ball eight times off left or right end for 75 yards.

"We take good pride in being some dogs in the trenches," Shaheen said of the tight end and offensive line rooms. "I think last week was awesome as far as rushing for 250 (yards). Just staying on them like we did all game, eventually wearing them down and finally broke open some big ones. We could feel that momentum and them being drained and us just taking over."

One step further, in the absence of wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant, Mack Hollins showcased one of his greatest traits – his run blocking. Hollins' 75.7 run-blocking grade was second on the team in Sunday's game behind only right tackle Robert Hunt, who scored an 83.1 run-blocking grade thanks in part to a punishing block that sprung Ahmed for 31 yards off the right end).

On the season, Hollins' 73.2 run-blocking grade leads the Dolphins.

"You seldom have a long run without those guys blocking," Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey said. "That's something we've been working on and trying to get better at each week is how we can control those guys in the secondary, how we can affect them and get them blocked. They're getting better every week. I thought they've been getting better each week doing that. So we've got to continue that."

The Raiders rush defense is 25th in the NFL allowing 125.8 yards per game. Opponents average 4.6 yards per rush vs. Las Vegas, tied for the sixth-highest clip in the league. Like the Dolphins ground game, the Raiders defense could be getting reinforcements.