The Blitz: Christmas Eve in Miami

They Said It

The Dolphins make the trip out west Friday evening. Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the importance of this game and juggling the holiday season.

"It's the holiday season, so we'll try to make some time that everyone can spend with their families, but also try to get the work in because it's an important game also," Flores said. "I think our players understand that, so we obviously worked some yesterday, we'll work today, we'll work tomorrow as well and then we'll have some time to spend with our families tomorrow evening and Friday – Christmas morning – before we leave."

Working during the holidays comes with the territory in the National Football League -- a task this Dolphins team is champing at the bit to file in the successful category.

"The holiday means a lot because families come together, spend time, have Christmas dinner or lunch, a hot breakfast or however families do it," Dolphins safety Eric Rowe said. "This year it's a little bit different because usually every Christmas or around Christmas, there is always a game; but I've never had to leave on Christmas Day. It's definitely an adjustment but it's not a forever thing. We've got a job to get done and we've just got to go."

Around the Beat

Growing up, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's childhood living room wall proudly displayed a Marcus Mariota poster. The products of Honolulu's St. Louis High School could now share the same field Saturday night in Las Vegas if Mariota gets the starting nod.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more.

"He was a big role model for a lot of us kids back home," Tagovailoa said. "Marcus has a big legacy. Marcus is a person people looked up to a player and a human being."

The Ringer's Kevin Clark wrote a follow-up story to his 2019 story about the Dolphins program and plan under Head Coach Brian Flores and General Manager Chris Grier.

Patient building is more important. The Dolphins, with more than $100 million in cap space after their purge last year, augmented the young base with veterans on relatively expensive but flexible deals: Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, and guard Ereck Flowers among them. Ogbah and Van Noy lead the team in sacks, a combined 15. Homegrown stars like Xavien Howard are paired with pricey free agents like Byron Jones. There are no guarantees in football—the Dolphins might not win big with this core—but the process is sound.