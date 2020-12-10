Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Chiefs vs. Dolphins

The Chiefs are averaging just over 30 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL. They seem to have an offense that can out dual and overcome any deficit no matter the situation. That's the mindset that permeates throughout their offense and it's starts with Mahomes. Miami's offense hopefully will get to that point with Tua Tagovailoa soon, where he can consistently direct an offense that applies consistent pressure to a defense for sixty minutes. Until that happens, Tua must make the most out of the scoring chances this group creates and find more ways to score touchdowns instead of setting for three points. Against most of the NFL, bringing out place kicker Jason Sanders is a win, because you're guaranteeing points. That builds positive momentum and usually is enough to extend or build upon a two-score lead. It's was the case last week against the Bengals when Sanders extended the lead with two late chip shot field goals in the second half. But the Chiefs are an elite football team that has a championship pedigree, comfortable playing with the lead or executing when things get a tight. That why it's very important this week to cash in for six when those opportunities present themselves. Field goals usually have positive outcomes for Sanders and the Dolphins, but this week, the less we see of Jason, the better chance Miami has for victory.