The Blitz: Baker Talks Balance, Chiefs Matchup

The Dolphins defense – and the entire team for that matter – has taken on the personality of Head Coach Brian Flores. Aggressive, dictating the terms, and applying constant pressure on the opposition had produced the NFL's No. 2 ranked scoring defense.

Wednesday, Baker talked about Miami's attacking mindset and the week-to-week nature of the league.

"You still want to be aggressive, but you can't be too aggressive," Baker said. "That's just the main challenge we have. We're definitely going to see how everything shakes out. Ultimately, our defense is built on being aggressive, so we're just going to wait until Sunday and see how it works out."

"This week, it's all about playing team defense," he continued. "We can't rely on one person or two guys or whatever it is. You can't just double somebody or do things like that. You also have to play together. You have to alert guys across the field. You have to communicate and play together as a defense. The d-line has to go along with the coverage. It truly has to be a team defensive game."

Baker was also asked Wednesday about the potential matchup between safety Eric Rowe and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"We're very confident," Baker said of Rowe. "He's been proving it week in and week out … We're going to ask him to do a number of things … We definitely believe in him. Ultimately, it's going to be a great challenge for him Sunday."

Rowe is limiting pass-catchers to just 5.2 yards per target when tested by opposing quarterbacks this season. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed the potential matchup between Rowe and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose 1,114 receiving yards are second-most in the NFL.

Rowe is a connoisseur, an expert, an authority, on what makes a great tight end and what to do to have a chance to stop them.

Enter Travis Kelce.