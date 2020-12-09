Top News: Taking Away The Opponent's Best

For context, those seven players collectively average 8.1 yards per target this season. Slot receivers, wide outs, tight ends, all positions accounted for, and that'll have to be the case on Sunday. While Hill and Kelce pace the playmakers, the Chiefs arsenal goes deeper.

"Who are you going to put on (Sammy) Watkins? Who are you going to put on Mecole (Hardman)? Who are you going to put on (Demarcus) Robinson," Flores opined Wednesday. "We've got to handle the backs too. (Clyde) Edwards-Helaire is a good back. Le'Veon Bell isn't a slouch either. I wish we could have 14 defenders. That would be nice."

Hardman averages 17.6 yards per reception catching 67.5 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns in his two-year career. Watkins has 100-yard games 12 times in his career and Edwards-Helaire is 10th in the NFL with 926 yards from scrimmage.

"They make you defend every blade of grass and they have a tremendous set of skill players to do it," Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer said. "Tyreek Hill is a very explosive player, (Mecole) Hardman is a very explosive player and they've got very good skill all the way around the board – tight ends, receivers. You're looking at two of the fastest guys in the league that they have on their team and then a quarterback that can make all the throws and extend plays, so it's a big challenge."

"This week it's all about playing team defense," Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. "We can't rely on one person or two guys, we can't just double somebody. You also have to play together. You have to alert guys across the field. You have to communicate and play together as a defense. The d-line has to go along with the coverage. It truly has to be a team defensive game."

Last week, the Dolphins held the Bengals to seven points, 196 total yards and just 12 first downs. Kyle Van Noy sacked Cincinnati quarterbacks a career-high three times and recorded five tackles for loss. He's only the second player in the NFL this season to make five tackles behind the line of scrimmage in a single game.

"That the guy is a hell of a player," Dolphins Outside Linebackers Coach Austin Clark said. "I think he's getting better each week. I think his experience within the scheme is a huge benefit. I would say as coaches, the guy does stuff sometimes where you're like, 'man!' The way he plays, his instincts are just as much of an asset as where he's aligned. The guy makes big-time plays in games and we're lucky to have him, that's for sure."

It's the second AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in Van Noy's career (2019 with New England). He's the first Dolphins player to win the award since cornerback Xavien Howard won it in Week 13 of 2018.

DeVante Parker Gives Back