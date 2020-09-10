The Blitz: Young, Hungry and Ready to Work

"First, Noah's a really good player," Jones said. "One thing that's really special about Noah is his maturity, the way he really approaches the game. He's in the meetings early with coach, he's in the meetings late. He's taking notes, he's very responsive to criticism. He responds well to good plays and bad plays. It's really cool to see a young guy like that come into the league and be so prepared. Now obviously he has to go through the paces when he gets into the game; but I have confidence and we have confidence in his ability to make plays out there."

Around the Beat

The Patriots will open the season with a new quarterback for the first time since the 2000 season. Wednesday, Cam Newton his first season opener in a new jersey.

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes:

"What will it look like in New England's offense? On a video conference call during training camp Newton embraced the fact he has the element of surprise on his side.

"I think the most exciting thing is that nobody knows," said Newton, who has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career. "You're just going to have to tune in and see. That's what excites me the most, because everybody is kind [of] having the same questions. 'What are they going to do?' "

Stat of the Day

Byron Jones has been stingy against some of the game's top receivers. In matchups with some of the game's best receivers since 2018 (Michael Thomas twice, Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, John Brown, Alshon Jefferey, Robert Woods and Brandon Cooks), Jones didn't allowed more than two catches or 23 yards to anyone on that list, according to Pro Football Focus.