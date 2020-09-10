The Blitz: Young, Hungry and Ready to Work

September 10, 2020
Rejoice! It's Christmas morning. Football season returns tonight with the opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Miami will host Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champions in December, but the focus for now is on Week 1 and the New England Patriots.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster changes and injury updates
Miami listed six players as limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (Achilles), tight end Mike Gesicki (glute), wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Preston Williams (knee) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) appeared on the report. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) was listed as a full participant.
New England listed five players on its Wednesday report. Offensive lineman Yodney Cajuste (knee) and linebacker Cassh Maluia (knee) did not participate while wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and Gunner Olszewski (foot), as well as defensive lineman Chase Winovich (shoulder) were limited participants.
They said it
Part of Miami's offseason approach was to not only find talented players, but leaders that could provide an example for the NFL's second-youngest team. Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones talked Wednesday about the growth of rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene (the youngest player in the league) and his impressive work habits.
"First, Noah's a really good player," Jones said. "One thing that's really special about Noah is his maturity, the way he really approaches the game. He's in the meetings early with coach, he's in the meetings late. He's taking notes, he's very responsive to criticism. He responds well to good plays and bad plays. It's really cool to see a young guy like that come into the league and be so prepared. Now obviously he has to go through the paces when he gets into the game; but I have confidence and we have confidence in his ability to make plays out there."
Around the Beat
The Patriots will open the season with a new quarterback for the first time since the 2000 season. Wednesday, Cam Newton his first season opener in a new jersey.
Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes:
"What will it look like in New England's offense? On a video conference call during training camp Newton embraced the fact he has the element of surprise on his side.
"I think the most exciting thing is that nobody knows," said Newton, who has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career. "You're just going to have to tune in and see. That's what excites me the most, because everybody is kind [of] having the same questions. 'What are they going to do?' "
Stat of the Day
Byron Jones has been stingy against some of the game's top receivers. In matchups with some of the game's best receivers since 2018 (Michael Thomas twice, Stefon Diggs, Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones, T.Y. Hilton, John Brown, Alshon Jefferey, Robert Woods and Brandon Cooks), Jones didn't allowed more than two catches or 23 yards to anyone on that list, according to Pro Football Focus.
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 10, 1990 – Sammie Smith rushes for an opening-day record 159 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins break a five-year losing streak in season openers with a 27-24 win at the New England Patriots.
Know the Opponent
The first overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Cam Newton has been a production machine. Sunday, he'll take his first snap for his second team after a nine-year career in Carolina. The new Patriots quarterback has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns in his career. The rushing total is third-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and no QB has found pay dirt on the ground more than Newton.
