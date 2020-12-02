Top News: How the NFL's Second-Ranked Scoring Defense Came Together

"This was pre-pandemic," Boyer said. "It was just after our season. We had some people coming over to our house and it was a pretty quick conversation. 'Flo' – obviously we've known each other for a long time and he basically just kind of said, 'hey, I'm thinking about this.' I said, 'yeah, that's great.' I said, 'whatever you need, whatever you want me to do.'"

And that was that. Boyer accepted his job and went to work on installing their version of a multiple, aggressive defense. Flores talked about their relationship and all the years of experience working together on Wednesday.

"I've worked with Josh for a long time," he said. "He's a very good teacher of the game, he's got a lot of good knowledge. We've had years worth of conversations about defense and coverage and structures and fronts and protections and pressures … I thought he would do a great job and I think he is doing that."

One veteran safety has played under Boyer (and Flores) for the majority of his career. Wednesday, Eric Rowe offered his perspective on what makes Boyer qualified and accomplished at his craft.

"The attention to detail is really the same as 'Flo.' Him and 'Flo' are basically the same person. They have the same mindset. The energy they bring every day, the attention to detail within the defense. Any scheme, technique, fundamentals, all of that."

With leadership positions and one former pupil in Rowe in place, the Dolphins went to work adding more talent, experience and youth to the defense. Two of the imported products Flores and Boyer set their sights on were linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts.

Wednesday, Flores spoke to the Cincinnati media about the acquisition of a pair of players he had pre-existing relationships with, akin to that of he and Boyer's history.