The Blitz: Keeping the Special in Special Teams

They Said It

The Dolphins have called on Jason Sanders 51 times this season (25 field goals, 26 extra points). He's split the uprights on 50 of those kicks, giving him 98 points on the season (tied for fourth in the NFL).

Tuesday, Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman talked about Sanders mirroring his A-plus kicking season with the character to match.

"I think Jason is an outstanding young man, first and foremost," Crossman said. "Obviously he's very, very talented. We feel very, very fortunate to have him. There are a million things I can talk about, just like with a lot of these players – a lot of them I'll keep private. Just a great kid and a joy to work with on a day-to-day basis."

Sanders' value goes beyond scoring points. He regularly pins opposing return teams inside the 25-yard-line (the starting field position after touchbacks). The opposition has returned 18 kickoffs this season for 302 yards, an average of 16.8 yards per return. That number, which is the best in the NFL, validates Miami's decision to entice returners to test their coverage unit.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of things," Crossman said. "I think it's something that we look at on a week-to-week, game-to-game basis based on our opponent, based on other situations once we truly get into the game. But we feel good about Jason. We feel good about the coverage guys … to be able to have some of that ability – for lack of a better term – to dictate what's going on is something that 'Flo' (Head Coach Brian Flores) talks about."

Around the Beat

