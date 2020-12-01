The Blitz: Run Stops and the League's Best Third Down Defense

Injury Report

They Said It

Miami's biggest run stop came on a crucial fourth-and-1 play with the Jets in the red zone early in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Elandon Roberts shot up the middle and met running back Frank Gore for a 1-yard loss and turnover on downs.

"It's no secret we were very disappointed in our defense a week ago, and I think we came out and played good fundamental Dolphins football," Roberts said. "We were able to play some good run defense this week."

"I look at it like, if a team wants to run the ball on fourth-and-1, it's more so disrespectful as a defense and it tests your defense."

Cornerback Nik Needham intercepted his first pass of the season and the third of his career. He credits the Dolphins ability to get stops on early downs to create takeaway situations on third down.

"When you stop them on first down it puts them in an awkward situation – second-and-long … They need to get back on track," Needham said. "And if they don't get that, then it's third-and-long and they're really stuck. So it definitely puts us at an advantage if we can get out there and get it done – good run stops on first down and second down."