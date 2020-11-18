Top News: Offseason Vision Playing Out on Sundays

Michael Lombardi of the Athletic authored a piece about Miami's offseason moves and the impact the 2020 haul of veteran and rookie contributions is having on the organization.

The Fins can pressure the passer with an assortment of blitzes and have the talent to hold up on the back end. They added Emmanuel Ogbah to their front seven, and his ability to rush has been outstanding.

"It's our ability to adapt on a weekly basis – we have a sign that says adapt or die in our (defensive backs) room," Dolphins safety Bobby McCain said, before quickly adding "not literally."

McCain continued: "Putting pressure on the quarterback, the o-line, the coordinator – making them feel us, you don't know where we're coming from or what we're doing. We have good game plans every week."

Lombardi's colleague at The Athletic, Ted Nguyen, turned on the tape to dissect the schematics of the Dolphins defense and pressure packages under Head Coach Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer.

The story seems to be the same for each of the Miami Dolphins' opponents during their five-game win streak. After each game, opposing quarterbacks explained in their post-game press conference that they had a plan for the Dolphins' pressure looks and blitzes but they just couldn't execute.

Nguyen's deep dive shows the on-field examples for why the Dolphins have won five consecutive games with a defense that ranks near the top of the league in several key categories. Since Week 5, Miami is first in Total QBR against (36.0), points per game allowed (17.2) and is second in quarterback pressures (86) and completion percentage allowed (57.0 percent).

The defense hasn't found success exclusively through the 2020 offseason acquisition period. In 2019, Miami acquired Eric Rowe, who has changed positions and become one of the league's most productive safeties in coverage and against the run. They picked up Christian Wilkins in the first round; he's fifth in the NFL in ESPN's run stop rate among interior defensive linemen. They found a pair of productive offensive skill players in running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Preston Williams in the seventh-round and in the undrafted free agency pool.