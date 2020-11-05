The Blitz: Tua Tagovailoa Talks First Start, Lessons Learned

Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related) and linebackers Jordan Hicks (ankle/wrist) and Zeke Turner (toe) were limited on Wednesday.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Cardinals Wednesday report,

They Said It

The Dolphins were winners in Tua Tagovailoa's first career NFL start. Even in the victory, the rookie quarterback is using the experience to accelerate his learning curve. He talked on Wednesday about the value of seeing live game reps, aside from the five snaps against the Jets in Week 6, for the first time since he was at Alabama.

"That's pretty much the best way I think for anyone in the NFL to learn," Tagovailoa said. "You can sit down and anyone can watch film really, but being able to go in and get some actual game reps, seeing actual rotations of the defenses, I think those things go a long way in sticking in your head."

Tagovailoa addressed one area of his game that he is particularly focusing on this week in practice.

"I think the biggest thing for me is pocket presence," Tagovailoa said. "Being able to just step up into what feels like pressure and then also just making the throws that I need to give the receivers good run after catch."