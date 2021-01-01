Fins Flashback | John Offerdahl Recalls Dolphins-Bills

That changed in 1992. Both teams entered the game unbeaten. The Bills coming off back-to-back AFC titles, the Dolphins scorching teams early in the season. In a year with several lopsided victories, no Dolphins win featured a greater margin than the Week 4 game in Buffalo when the Dolphins downed the Bills 37-10.

Marino delivered three touchdown passes and Oliver's 103-yard interception return put Miami out in front 31-10 in the third quarter.

"That game let us know we could go up there and beat those guys in that building," Offerdahl said. "We couldn't wait to see them again in Miami and then again in the postseason because we knew the road to the Super Bowl was going through Buffalo again."

He was right. The two teams met up for their second ever playoff matchup, this time in the AFC Championship. Unfortunately, just like in 1990, Offerdahl wouldn't be able to go in the rubber match with the Bills in that January clash.

"Again, I wasn't able to play. The defensive captain, the leader … I couldn't play," Offerdahl said. "That still sticks with me."

The defense missed Offerdahl's presence and leadership as the Bills went back to the Super Bowl with a 29-10 victory. Miami and Marino would finally exact their revenge with a win over the Bills in the 1998 playoffs.