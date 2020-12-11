Amid the explosive exchanges on the field, an offensive onslaught was occurring in the game itself. The Chiefs marched down the field on the opening drive for a touchdown. Marino and the Dolphins answered right back with a score of their own.

On that first Dolphins touchdown drive, wide receiver Irving Fryar attempted to emulate another classic moment in Miami playoff lore. Fryer caught a pass, worked up the near sideline and pitched the football to James Saxon, a fullback with 69 receptions in an eight-year career.

"Shula was hot because he lateraled it to James Saxon, a fullback with some of the worst hands you've ever seen," McDuffie said with a laugh. "Sax was ready and made a play. It makes you think about Duriel Harris and Tony Nathan, but it was about playing the game the way it was supposed to be played and Shula wasn't about that."

After another Chiefs touchdown, the sides exchanged field goals. Miami tied the game at 17 in the second quarter with a 1-yard pass from Marino to tight end Ronnie Williams. That score carried the game to halftime, but the story of the second half followed a different narrative. Miami still scored points, but the Chiefs did not.

Marino found Fryar for a 7-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter to give Miami a 24-17 lead, one they would never relinquish. The touchdown was set up by a fourth-down conversion by none other than McDuffie, who was quickly developing a reputation as a reliable money-down target.

"I loved the trust Danny had in me," McDuffie said. "He knew I was going to be in the right place at the right time. That was key. At some point in my career, over 75 percent of my catches were for first downs. Earlier in my career, I only played on third downs so that was my job to move the chains."

The offense moved the sticks, found the end zone and followed up with a field goal to make it 27-17. Then, the defense made its biggest play of the game. Chiefs running back Marcus Allen piled up 113 yards from scrimmage on the day, but it was his fumble that put the final nail in the Chiefs' coffin.

Defensive back Michael Stewart ripped the ball out of Allen's hands along the sideline, possessed it, tapped his toes inbounds and secured the takeaway.

"Turnovers won that game for us," McDuffie said. "That Marcus Allen fumble might be overturned in today's game but what a great play by Michael Stewart to get us the ball back. The defense came up big for us all game."

For McDuffie, this game is one he will always remember.

"It's one of my favorite games of all time," McDuffie said. "It was one of those great games – Marino vs. Montana, fighting for who could get to the next level in the playoffs and one step closer to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl was in our own backyard that year. That was a fun game."