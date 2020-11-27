Fins Flashback | Dick Anderson Revisits Dolphins-Jets Rivalry

The 1970-1975 Dolphins defense never surrendered more than 16.3 points per game in a given season. In 1972 and 1973 – the two Super Bowl seasons – they allowed just 12.2 and 10.7 points per game. And the term perfection didn't just refer to their record, it was an homage to their performance on the field.

"Buoniconti said we made eight errors all season in 1972," Anderson said. "We lined up the same whether we were in zone, man or blitzing. We played as a team that way. Jake and I played that way. That was one of the main reasons for the success we had."

Limiting mistakes and confusing opposing quarterbacks helped the Dolphins routinely befuddle Namath and the Jets. After the Dolphins erased the eight-game deficit in the series, they went to work building the lead in the head-to-head matchup.