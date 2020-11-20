Fins Flashback | 2005 vs. Denver with Channing Crowder

Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer threw incomplete passes on both of the third-down attempts (third down repeated due to the offsides), but perhaps Denver should've thrown on all five tries. Not once, not twice, but three times Zach Thomas flew into the Broncos backfield and stuffed running back Tatum Bell for no gain.

"Zach knew those plays" Crowder said. "When they were in the huddle he knew which gap it was going to, which guard they like to run behind on short yardage, where they're going to motion the wing from. He knew it already. It was so amazing to watch. That's why he went to Pro Bowls. It energized you to see all of his study and work pay off year after year."

Fans remember that era of Dolphins football in large part for the many plays made by both Thomas and Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. Thomas got the defensive party going with that goal-line stand, and Taylor put the exclamation point on the blowout with an 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the longest in Dolphins history.

"Playing with J.T. was crazy because you knew he was going to not just make a play, but a gigantic play," Crowder said. "That's why he's a first ballot Hall of Famer. They couldn't block J.T. when they were rested. You get to the fourth quarter, tired, heavy breathing, no way they were going to be able to block him then."

That touchdown made it 34-10 and capped off a 21-point fourth quarter by the Dolphins.

The game stayed within one score up until 4:47 to play in the third quarter when tight end Randy McMichael caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gus Frerotte.

That was when Crowder and Dolphins knew the Broncos were wilting in the South Florida summer heat.