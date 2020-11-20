Why is Shaq Lawson Always Laughing?

Now, Lawson is part of a Dolphins team on a five-game winning streak; a defense that ranks first in points allowed per game (17.2) and Total QBR allowed (36.0) over that span. Despite missing the first of the five with an injury, a 43-17 victory over the 49ers, he's produced 14 of the team's 86 quarterback pressures dating back to the October 11.

Hobby was part of the equation that attracted Lawson to South Florida, but not the entirety of it. He saw the vision and the team Head Coach Brian Flores was instilling from afar. Once a division rival up in Buffalo, playing the Dolphins twice in 2019 gave Lawson a peek behind the curtain to help reveal the expectations Flores has for his players and his team.

"I played these guys two times a year and I knew they worked hard," he said. "Flo had them going in the right direction. It's strictly business with Coach Flo."

Sometimes, mixing business with pleasure is ok, especially when the team is winning. Flores is both privy to the youthful nature of the team he and General Manager Chris Grier have assembled, but also the importance of finding balance.

"They're young guys," Flores said. "They want to have fun, they want to laugh and they joke around with each other and they joke around with the coaches and we joke back. And Lawson is full of life. Lawson's got a great laugh apparently and he's a lot of fun to be around, and you don't want to temper that as a coach. You want to let him be himself and bring his energy to the rest of the group and they feed off of it and I think it makes us a better team."

That approach is a much easier path to take when the players understand the time and place for laughter, and when it's time to flip the switch.

"There's a time and a place," Lawson said. "You have to know how to switch it. It's important to get these wins every Sunday so I can have a reason to laugh. There's a time and place to be serious. When I'm between the lines, it's all business; but at the same time you've gotta have fun doing it."

Lawson is certainly having fun doing it. Last year, he started practicing weekly meditation. It helped him cope with the aforementioned anxieties and reinforces the lessons he learned at Hargrave for organization, preparation and even a hint of visualization.

"You have to take care of that body and mind," Lawson said. "I just plan out my day. I get in the dark by myself, listen to some music – I'm planning out my week. Planning out the things I have to do to get better. I meditate about the game and visualize plays I can make. I take that time by myself to get calm and relax."