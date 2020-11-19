Top News: Creativity Encouraged

What do all of those players have in common? You guessed it. Versatility. Rowe and McCain are former cornerbacks converted to safety – though both are capable of and asked to fulfil a variety of roles on this defense.

"We're just football players," McCain said. "We play where needed. We can do it all in the back end. We can play corner, we can play nickel, we play safety now; and we're just trying to get better each and every week."

Back to Baker. Miami's amoeba package has been the talk of the league this week. The CliffsNotes version of an amoeba defense reads as follow: nobody lines up with their hand in the dirt and defenders bounce from gap to gap before the snap in an attempt to befuddle the opposing quarterback and his pass-protection scheme.

"I get excited," Baker said about how he feels when the amoeba look is called. "You don't know who's coming. For me, it's a mind game. You just have to have fun with it. That's one of my favorite calls because you don't know who's who. We're all moving around, we're all talking and jumping around."

"(Defensive Coordinator) Josh Boyer and our defensive staff, they do a really nice job of trying to come up with different schemes, ideas that we can handle, but we also feel like will be an issue for the offense," Flores said. And again, we try to promote creativity really on all three sides of the ball and I try to be open to any idea from a football standpoint. If we can get it and we can execute it, we'll give it a shot."

Not everything in football is quantifiable. Without combing through and charting every snap, every player and every alignment, it's difficult to truly appreciate the creativity and adaptability of Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer's system.