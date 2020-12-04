"For them to have 13 points on our defense, that doesn't usually happen right away," Gadsden said. "You might get 13 points in the game but not usually right away. The offense had to step up, which was usually the other way around."

The offense and Gadsden would step up in the second half, but the momentum swung at the end of the first thanks to a massive defensive play from a guy that made a career out of game-changing moments.

With eight seconds to play in the first half and nursing a 13-3 lead, Bengals quarterback Akili Smith dropped back to throw from his own 35-yard-line. The risk far outweighed the reward of a potential 65-yard touchdown that probably would've had to come through multiple laterals. The ball did change hands on the play, but not in the way the Bengals hoped.