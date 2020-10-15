Top News: Playing For Each Other

On the outside, at right tackle, Robert Hunt made his first start of the season. His performance earned praise from Karras, who says that in order to score 40 points (Miami scored 43) you need everyone's best, including the right tackle.

"I thought Rob (Hunt) did an excellent job," Karras said. "We aren't going to be able to score 40 points without a right tackle doing his job. Going into your first NFL start, it can be too big for some guys but not for Rob. He played really well and we'll need him to continue playing well moving forward."

Jesse Davis serves as the lone incumbent of the group. Playing both tackle positions this season, his versatility goes in line with the requisite prototypes of being a Miami Dolphin. Davis checks a lot of those boxes, in fact. The captain's patch that he wears on game day, not unlike Karras, provides an opinion that carries a little extra weight.

"I think (Robert Hunt) prepared very well for a rookie coming in, not having any starts, not having any playing time at that position," Davis said. "I think he did a good job along with Solomon (Kindley) on the right side. I'm proud of those guys."

Preparing and Finishing

The three hours fans get to see on Sunday is the product of a week's worth of hard work. Players arrive at the facility early, they leave late, and they have nightly homework. Karras credits the study habits of the three rookie proteges along the offensive line as well as their receptiveness to coaching.

"Great men that want to do the right things that are eager to learn," Karras said. "They're ego-less in trying to get better. It's a very talented group, highly-drafted guys. Guys that want to listen, work and do things the right way."

The two rookies who started Sunday -- Hunt and Kindley -- have fully immersed themselves in the quizzes designed by Head Coach Brian Flores to help slow down the game on Sunday.