The Blitz: Veteran Secondary Passing Praise

They Said It

Sunday, Eric Rowe drew one of the league's toughest matchups in 49ers tight end George Kittle. His first week back from injury, Kittle posted 15 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 loss to Philadelphia. When lined up against Rowe, Kittle caught one ball on two targets for 12 yards (Kittle totaled 44 yards on four receptions regardless of matchup in the game).

Despite breaking up more passes than receptions allowed, Rowe passed credit to his teammates.

"It's my teammates. It's not a one man show out there," Rowe said. "The pressure, Bobby (McCain) having my help on overs, I'd just say it's not a one-man show. I attribute it to the whole defense. We're trying to help each other and make each other better."

Rowe won't gloat, but his coaches will do it for him.

"He's gotten a hell of a lot better since I got here as a little intern last summer," Dolphins Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander said.

"He's a mentally tough kid. He's a hard worker," Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer said. "He's constantly striving to improve, which is what we ask him to do, and I think he's seeing some results of that."

Around the Beat

Rowe is quick to compliment his teammates. He mentioned fellow safety Bobby McCain in his previous quote, but cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones contributed in a major way to Miami's best defensive effort of the season Sunday in San Francisco.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe wrote about Miami's standout cornerback tandem.

Byron Jones missed much of the past three games with a groin injury, and his return in the Dolphins' 43-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers meant that the team's other top cornerback Xavien Howard finally had his tag-team partner back. Together they delivered a knockout, allowing 35 passing yards on seven combined targets, per NFL Next Gen Stats.