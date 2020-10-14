Top News: Offseason Strength Program Paying Off For Van Ginkel

The Miami receivers knew exactly where to be on Sunday as Fitzpatrick dialed up his 24th career 300-yard game. It was his fifth 300-yard game in his last seven starts and his seventh such game in 18 starts with the Dolphins.

Perfect Placekicker Adds to Trophy Case

The final month of 2019 was one of collecting hardware for Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. The two-time AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, and December's AFC Special Teams Player of the Month, carried his success over into the new season.

Sanders captured the Week 5 honors for AFC Special Teams Player of the Week with his 5-for-5 day. Though the macro goal is to leave the stadium on Sunday with a 100 percent average, the micro goal is to treat every kick the same.

"It's a matter of how do I treat each kick the same? If that 20-yard field goal that happens in the first quarter, it's the same importance as the fourth-quarter kick," Sanders said. "That's the mentality I kind of have to take with each kick. When I go out on the field, I'm treating that 20-yarder the same as that 50-yarder."

On the season, Sanders is a perfect 14-of-14 with a season-long of 52 yards. The 14 successful field goals are the second-most in the NFL behind Indianapolis' Rodrigo Blankenship. Sanders is one of four placekickers who have played in all of their team's games without a miss this season, and is the only one of the four with double-digit makes in the field goal department.

Sanders' 14 consecutive field goals is the most to start a season in franchise history (topping the 13 by both Olindo Mare in 2001 and Pete Stoyanovich in 1991). Going back to 2019, Sanders has 16 consecutive successful field goals to his resume. By converting his next three field goal attempts, Sanders will tie Mare, who made 19 straight in 1999, for the longest streak in franchise history.