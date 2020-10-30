Top News: Combating the Rams Up Tempo Attack

Rowe's safety counterpart, Bobby McCain, spoke about the Rams offense, McVay, quarterback Jared Goff and the challenges they present.

"McVay does a good job with Goff," McCain said. "They get calls in, go up-tempo, getting you on the ball and trying to confuse you. When you have a defense trying to get lined up and you've got confusion, you can beat people in leverage. That's a really smart game plan and they do a good job of that.

Complementing the play in the secondary is the pass rush up front. The Rams offense is heavily predicated on the run game and the success of play-action passing. Per Pro Football Focus, Jared Goff's 93 drop-backs on play action are the most in the NFL.

Whether it's applying pressure in the passing game or shutting down the run to create longer third down distances for the offense, rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis says the key is getting knock back in the trenches.

"Knock back is important," Davis said. "When you get control of the offensive line, it's good for our linebackers. It makes the hole bigger so they can see which hole to run through. The linebackers have to read off you so that knockback is very important."

