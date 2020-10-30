The Blitz: Recognizing Tendencies and Running Lanes

They Said It

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin averages 87.0 yards from scrimmage per game, 16th among NFL backs. His work ethic is well-documented by Dolphins coaches and players.

"He's really done everything we've asked him to do," Dolphins Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville said. "So I think we have great trust in him and what he's doing for us right now."

"If you've been around here, you're not surprised at all about Myles," Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. "He goes hard. He's smart and he truly works hard not just during practice, but outside of practice."

Thursday, Gaskin talked about the importance of vision for a running back. He detailed how he pairs the mix of God-given talent and preparation to set up his cuts and the blocks in front of him.

"I would say a lot of it is God-given," Gaskin said. "And definitely throughout the week you see tendencies. Coach (Studesville) has always been great about teaching us about fronts, about what this front may lead to, what a cut-back may be or where a hole may be. So obviously pre-snap, you've got to diagnose what you want and what you want to do with it; but as soon as the ball is snapped, you're playing football and things close fast."

Around the Beat

Dolphins tight ends have scored five touchdowns, cleared lanes in the running game and played significant snaps on special teams. Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen all play big roles for Miami, and as Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes, they fill those roles rather nicely.