The Blitz: Balance and Efficiency

The Dolphins were just 14 Matt Breida rushing yards away from seeing two running backs eclipse the 100-yard milestone Sunday. The last time the Dolphins had a pair of 100-yard rushers was 1975 when Mercury Morris (125) and Don Nottingham (103) both went for triple digits in a 31-7 win over the Green Bay Packers

"The more the better," Ahmed said. "We want all the running backs to hit 100 yards if they can. We're all our biggest support in that room. We all want each other to go out there and do whatever we can. We all need help. We can't be in there every play. Guys like Matt, he stepped up and he did his thing, and I'm not surprised by it."

Tuesday, Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey detailed his scouting report on Ahmed and the benefit of having the experience of Running Backs Coach Eric Studesville.

"He's got some awareness about blocks," Gailey said. "I think Eric does a great job of teaching running backs about the theory of defense and defenders and how they see things. These guys are starting to learn those little things that are going to make the difference in being an average back or a good back, and then maybe eventually a great back when it's all over with."

The context behind Miami's season-best 250 rushing yards on Sunday makes the performance even more impressive. The first game without usual starting left guard Ereck Flowers, and later losing rookie Solomon Kindley, forced the Dolphins to go deeper down the bench than at any other time this season to fill out the lineup up front.

Second-year lineman Michael Deiter saw his first offensive action of the season after playing 800 snaps as a rookie in 2019.

"We didn't skip a beat," Karras said of Deiter. "I was very happy for him to come in and play and play in a big moment and play really well. I think the film really speaks to the preparation and the hard work that he has put in these last five or six months in a different role. Coming into a game and playing really well, I was really happy for him."