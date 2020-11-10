Top News: Anticipation Comes from Preparation

"He has a tremendous feel for the game and that allows him to see some things and throw the ball in some spots that other people might not do," Gailey said. "He just went out and played the game. He didn't care who was there or who wasn't there. He doesn't think about adversity, he thinks about how can we be successful? And that will carry a person a long way."

Getting two games under his belt is a step in the right direction from an experience standpoint. Gailey detailed next steps for Tagovailoa in his growth and progress.

"He's got to see and understand defenses more and more and that just comes from doing it," Gailey said. "Understanding defenses, what they're trying to do, how they're trying to attack you, those are the strides I'm hoping he makes here in the next few weeks."

The results in football are always indicative of the work put in on the practice field and throughout the course of the week. As Campanile mentioned previously, the preparation leads to anticipation, which leads to production.

Developing trust in one another is another critical element to the team-first atmosphere and approach. Gailey praised Tagovailoa's ability to connect with his teammates.

"In practice, I see the way he interacts with the other players on our team and you see a real maturity there," Gailey said. "He has a great deal of maturity in how he builds relationships with people on the football team."