Top News: Total Team Victory

Last week against the Rams, Lawson registered his first forced fumble as a member of the Dolphins. The play didn't score, as linebacker Kyle Van Noy was tripped up at the 1-yard-line; but Miami found the end zone with Myles Gaskin on the next play.

"I thought they played well. I thought they got a lot of pressure on the quarterback," Flores said of Ogbah and Lawson last week. "They executed the game plan. It was good preparation throughout the week, and we executed."

With half of the season still to play, Ogbah has already surpassed his career high in sacks. In his first season with Miami, Ogbah attributes the production and breakthrough season to a shared trust between himself, his teammates and the coaching staff.

"It takes trust. The coaches trust me, my teammates trust me," Ogbah said. "They put me in the right position to make plays, and I'm blessed and grateful for that."

Miami's four-game winning streak has been the culmination of complementary football. Miami have scored 28 points either on special teams or off turnovers in the wins over Arizona and the Los Angeles Rams.

"I like to say all phases work together," Ogbah said. "When offense is down, the defense has got to pick them up. When the defense is down, the offense has got to pick them up. We work hand-in-hand. Also special teams, too, has been big for us. I'm just grateful to have teammates that trust each other and just go out there and play for each other."

Flores on the Offensive Line Rotation, Team's Performance

The Dolphins played seven offensive linemen in the game Sunday. Julién Davenport played just one snap, but the other six played at least 15 each. Monday, Flores addressed the state of the line and the decision to utilize multiple combinations.

"The only guys who are really locked in (at specific positions) are 'E-Flow' (Ereck Flowers) and Ted (Karras)," Flores said. "We had six guys we felt really comfortable with and you can only play five. So we went with what we felt most comfortable with, and we'll see where we are next week."

The use of the six linemen showcases Miami's ability to dig deep into the roster and get production from all 53 players. One step further, the Dolphins were down several players at the wide receiver, tight end and running back positions. All things told, Miami was without 961 snaps this season from the skill positions collectively by the end of the game.