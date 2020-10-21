Top News: Dolphins Make the Switch to Tua Tagovailoa

"I know how difficult it is to play quarterback and how important it is to have everyone in that room pull in the same direction," Fitzpatrick said. "I'll have some time to get away and digest it a little bit, but when this thing starts up again I have to do my best for Tua."

"There are two feelings that I have to separate," he added. "One, to be a professional and help Tua out the best I can, and then the feeling of disappointment I have personally."

Linebacker Jerome Baker shared a story of one of his first interactions with Tagovailoa back in training camp.

"One thing that surprised me," Baker said, "when Tua first came in, we went through a few practices and threw so many different looks at him. Instead of him getting down on himself or getting emotional, he came to me and Bobby (McCain) and asked us for advice or anything we see that can get better with. He just truly wants to get better."

"He's a smart, collected young man," Baker added. "He's calm. I think we are all excited. We all know what he can do."