The Blitz: Ford On Tagovailoa's Eager Approach

October 29, 2020
Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off tonight in Carolina and we are just three days away from the return of Dolphins football at Hard Rock Stadium. Back on the practice field Wednesday, we got our first look at Miami off the bye week, the first injury report of the week, a contract extension and plenty more.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
To access the Wednesday Dolphins-Rams injury report click here.
They Said It
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford has earned praise from Dolphins coaches and players for his on-field acumen.
"(Isaiah's) smart," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He knows multiple positions. He's where he's supposed to be really a majority of the time. He's dependable, he's accountable, and he's gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations."
Wednesday, Ford was asked what he sees from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he prepares for his first start in the NFL.
"I think he's done a great job at observing the things that (Ryan Fitzpatrick) does," Ford said. "Whether it's things like that, taking command of the huddle or coming to us outside of the huddle when we're on the side, talking through things of what we're seeing and kind of getting on the same page. I think he brings his own charisma or level of comfort that he has in the huddle when he is coming in and taking command and control of everything."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins announced a contract extension for tight end Adam Shaheen through the 2022 season. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe has more.
_Acquired in late July from the Chicago Bearsfor a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, Shaheen has made the most of his fresh start in Miami. He has nestled in well in the Dolphins' three tight end rotation with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, proving to be an asset as a blocking and receiving weapon.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 29, 2000 – The Dolphins defeat the Packers 28-20 en route to a 6-2 start to the first season in the post Dan Marino era. The Miami defense held Brett Favre and the Packers offense to just 186 passing yards, 2-of-10 on third downs and forced two turnovers. Miami would double that win total the rest of the year including a Wildcard Round playoff win in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17.
Stat of the Day
Since cornerback Byron Jones returned from the groin injury that sidelined him for the Jacksonville and Seattle games, he and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard have been targeted a combined 22 times. The result: six receptions, 69 yards, two interceptions and three pass breakups, per Pro Football Focus. That's good for a 27.3 percent completion rate against the pair, a 3.1 yards per target average and an opposing passer rating of 2.7.
Know the Rams
Jared Goff has the most drop backs (93) from play action. He's completing 68.8 percent of those throws for an average of 8.9 yards per pass and a rating of 114.6. That passer rating is 20.9 points higher than his 93.7 passer rating on non-play action throws. Goff throws off of play action on 42 percent of his passes.
Content On Tap
It's Thursday and that means it is preview day! We'll take a deep dive into the Los Angeles Rams by breaking down the matchups, schemes and personnel usage both on MiamiDolphins.com and Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.
Plus, if you missed yesterday's edition of Drive Time, Travis spoke with Dolphins safety Bobby McCain about a variety of topics from his baseball career, best places to eat in South Florida, the ideal vacation spots and his role as one of the captains of Miami's defense.
The interview coincides with a feature on MiamiDolphins.com on safety Bobby McCain.