The Blitz: Ford On Tagovailoa's Eager Approach

Oct 29, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

October 29, 2020

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off tonight in Carolina and we are just three days away from the return of Dolphins football at Hard Rock Stadium. Back on the practice field Wednesday, we got our first look at Miami off the bye week, the first injury report of the week, a contract extension and plenty more.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Injury Report

To access the Wednesday Dolphins-Rams injury report click here.

They Said It

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford has earned praise from Dolphins coaches and players for his on-field acumen.

"(Isaiah's) smart," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He knows multiple positions. He's where he's supposed to be really a majority of the time. He's dependable, he's accountable, and he's gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations."

Wednesday, Ford was asked what he sees from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he prepares for his first start in the NFL.

"I think he's done a great job at observing the things that (Ryan Fitzpatrick) does," Ford said. "Whether it's things like that, taking command of the huddle or coming to us outside of the huddle when we're on the side, talking through things of what we're seeing and kind of getting on the same page. I think he brings his own charisma or level of comfort that he has in the huddle when he is coming in and taking command and control of everything."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins announced a contract extension for tight end Adam Shaheen through the 2022 season. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe has more.

_Acquired in late July from the Chicago Bearsfor a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, Shaheen has made the most of his fresh start in Miami. He has nestled in well in the Dolphins' three tight end rotation with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, proving to be an asset as a blocking and receiving weapon.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 29, 2000 – The Dolphins defeat the Packers 28-20 en route to a 6-2 start to the first season in the post Dan Marino era. The Miami defense held Brett Favre and the Packers offense to just 186 passing yards, 2-of-10 on third downs and forced two turnovers. Miami would double that win total the rest of the year including a Wildcard Round playoff win in overtime over the Indianapolis Colts, 23-17.

Stat of the Day

Since cornerback Byron Jones returned from the groin injury that sidelined him for the Jacksonville and Seattle games, he and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard have been targeted a combined 22 times. The result: six receptions, 69 yards, two interceptions and three pass breakups, per Pro Football Focus. That's good for a 27.3 percent completion rate against the pair, a 3.1 yards per target average and an opposing passer rating of 2.7.

Know the Rams

Jared Goff has the most drop backs (93) from play action. He's completing 68.8 percent of those throws for an average of 8.9 yards per pass and a rating of 114.6. That passer rating is 20.9 points higher than his 93.7 passer rating on non-play action throws. Goff throws off of play action on 42 percent of his passes.

Content On Tap

It's Thursday and that means it is preview day! We'll take a deep dive into the Los Angeles Rams by breaking down the matchups, schemes and personnel usage both on MiamiDolphins.com and Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

Plus, if you missed yesterday's edition of Drive Time, Travis spoke with Dolphins safety Bobby McCain about a variety of topics from his baseball career, best places to eat in South Florida, the ideal vacation spots and his role as one of the captains of Miami's defense.

The interview coincides with a feature on MiamiDolphins.com on safety Bobby McCain.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Special in the Kicking Game

Miami's special teams units are earning high marks across the board thanks to a multitude of contributors
news

The Blitz: Quarterbacking the Defense

Bobby McCain's passer rating allowed this year is 0.0, but he helps the Dolphins defense in more ways than meets the eye
news

The Blitz: Rookie Report

Six games into the new season, we take a look at 11 Dolphins rookies drafted this past April
news

The Blitz: Developing Chemistry On Defense

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker discusses defense jelling heading into the bye wee
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Quarterbacks Talk Next Steps

Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick met with the media Wednesday to discuss Brian Flores' decision and their next steps
news

The Blitz: Captain Communication

Ted Karras pitched a pass protection shutout Sunday and earned praise from his coaches on Tuesday
news

The Blitz: Mike & Smythe

The Dolphins drafted a pair of tight ends in 2018 who fast became best friends
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Leapfrog into Second Place

Christian Wilkins and the Dolphins defense dominate to move into second place in the AFC East
news

The Blitz: Finishing

Miami Dolphins rookie offensive lineman Solomon Kindley plays through the whistle with a mean streak; where did he develop that mindset?
news

The Blitz: Veteran Secondary Passing Praise

The Dolphins veterans in the defensive backfield showed out Sunday, but nobody will accept the credit
news

The Blitz: Gailey Blown Away By Fitzpatrick's Football IQ

Chan Gailey detailed his relationship with Miami's quarterback and the audible Ryan Fitzpatrick called Sunday that impressed the Dolphins Offensive Coordinator

Advertising