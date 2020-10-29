The Blitz: Ford On Tagovailoa's Eager Approach

They Said It

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford has earned praise from Dolphins coaches and players for his on-field acumen.

"(Isaiah's) smart," Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He knows multiple positions. He's where he's supposed to be really a majority of the time. He's dependable, he's accountable, and he's gotten open and made some plays in some critical situations."

Wednesday, Ford was asked what he sees from rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he prepares for his first start in the NFL.

"I think he's done a great job at observing the things that (Ryan Fitzpatrick) does," Ford said. "Whether it's things like that, taking command of the huddle or coming to us outside of the huddle when we're on the side, talking through things of what we're seeing and kind of getting on the same page. I think he brings his own charisma or level of comfort that he has in the huddle when he is coming in and taking command and control of everything."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins announced a contract extension for tight end Adam Shaheen through the 2022 season. ESPN's Cameron Wolfe has more.

_Acquired in late July from the Chicago Bearsfor a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, Shaheen has made the most of his fresh start in Miami. He has nestled in well in the Dolphins' three tight end rotation with Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, proving to be an asset as a blocking and receiving weapon.